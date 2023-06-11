PEMBA RESIDENT ACCUSES LEADERS OF THREATENING HIM

Credit: Chikuni Radio

Elected leaders in Pemba District have been accused of allegedly threatening those criticizing the manner in which the Constituencyu Development Fund is being utilized.

Edward Masiwa, a senior resident in the area claims he has been receiving the threats after voicing out on how uncoordinated the fund is being disbursed.

Mr. Masiwa tells Radio Chikuni News that he is living in fear due to the threats of simply being interested in ensuring that CDF is well utilized in Pemba Constituency.

And Mr. Masiwa (in picture) has claimed that he has been called a useless man for simply offering checks and balances on CDF utilization.

He explained that President Hakainde Hichilema means well but it is sad that some leaders are failing to follow his vision on CDF.

Recently Lusaka based Pemba youth Jonathan Hangwemu accused Pemba Town Council of being incompetent following failure to rehabilitate deplorable feeder roads despite availability of

Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Mr. Hangwemu is of the view that there is no tangible development in Pemba District due to underutilization of the CDF.

However, area Member of Parliament Lameck Hamwaata refutes the claims and says no elected leader including himself has misunderstanding with anyone speaking on issues surrounding CDF or any other development in Pemba Constituency.