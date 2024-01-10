People are giving Lungu false hope but PF will never be united – Sensele

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

FIGHT your own battles, don’t use other people, Paul Sensele has advised former president Edgar Lungu.

He says the PF shall never be united.

“The PF will never be united because of the way they treated each other way back. Some of us were regarded useless. I remember being chased from the Livingstone airport and told to go and eat crackers. They even mocked us by saying go to your president at the graveyard,” Sensele said.

Sensele, who is NDC vice-president, said Lungu is surrounded by people ‘who are destined for prison’.

“If I had an opportunity to meet Edgar Lungu I think I can advise him well not those that are surrounding him. They are the ones that beat up Major (Richard) Kachingwe with a view of protecting Nevers Mumba. They are giving him false hope because they know that their route is headed for prison for the atrocities they committed and so the only way to survive is to cling to Lungu,” he charged.

“But this is very unfortunate because you (Lungu) you have your own battles to fight. Why not fight on your own instead of using others to fight your battles?”

Sensele said the PF is so divided and cannot be united.

Sensele, who served as Livingstone district commissioner under the Michael Sata administration, quoted Ecclesiastes 3 which says “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. A time to be born, and a time to die.”

“So to the PF, there is time for everything. Time to dance, and time to lose power to Miles Sampa. They should understand that Ecclesiastes has been fulfilled. The PF started mingalato (tricks) with Wynter Kabimba, and when Sata passed on they chased all of us who were appointed by him. I remember being chased from the Livingstone airport and told to go and eat crackers. They even mocked us by saying go to your president at the graveyard,” said Sensele. “But today where are they? They even introduced a brutal slogan… That was the downfall of the PF. So what are the lessons we are learning here? It is that all battles can only be won when you are united. The PF will never be united because of the way they treated each other way back. Some of us were regarded useless. Judge Ngoma was regarded useless.”