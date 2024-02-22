PEOPLE ARE NOT HONEST: THIS IS THE MAN EDGAR LUNGU HAS DENIED EVER KNOWING HIM
When the DEC released a statement that they had arrested Edgar Lungu’s body guard JUVENSIO, we didn’t want to side either DEC or Edgar but we knew that JUVENSIO was Lungu’s right hand man.
But surely, people should reduce on denying others like this.
The only difference between JUVENSIO and Edgar is that they don’t share similar physical appearances but rests is common
Supplier of whatever ELC has been smoking since he HANDED OVER POWER TO HIMSELF
Lungu denied on allegations that the man was his driver. Not that he’s never ever met the man.
Whatever….he is an associate of Lungu….Full stop.
Mwamba who wrote the article should now try and further distance Lungu from this man….Not only are there pictures of him amd Lungu but Esther Lungu as well.
Case closed…kasaka kandalama
Whatever ECL smokes must be very strong special stuff … Kikikiki
It must be the Goat pre-digested stuff.
For me, ECL is no longer my problem. The problem is the Zambians who see sense in whatever nonsense this man says or does.
Even if he is from your tribe, is this the best your tribe has to offer?
This is a full scale propaganda against the former president to finish hom off.
Lies have short legs and this is the liar they have allowed into the so called UKA. Now who is going to take them seriously like this?
Lungu is a CHIKALA
We await response from chief PF propagandist aka Emmanuel Mwamba. Mwamba wrote a string article castigating govt officials as well as reporters who stated the man was Lungu’s driver