People are suffering in this country including those that voted for UPND- Prophet Isaac Praise of Monze

Prophet Isaac Praise of Monze writes…..!

A PROPHET WHO DOES NOT SPEAK FOR VULNERABLE AND POOR PEOPLE IS NOT A PROPHET OF GOD BUT THAT OF THE DEVIL

Fellow Zambians, I Prophet Isaac Praise of Monze do promise you that as long as I live, I will not be afraid to speak on behalf of the poor and vulnerable Zambians and other people around this world.

By doing so, iam not in anyway politicking but just articulating the word of the Most High God. Make no mistake about it, a prophet who does not speak on behalf of the persecuted, vulnerable and poor people is not sent by God but by the devil.

Jesus Christ Himself was constantly critisized for defending the oppressed and so was Simon Peter and Apostle Paul.

So if the Child of God and the mentioned Great Men of God were able to speak in defence of the poor, who am I to keep quiet when things are not okay in the country? I promise you that I will continue speaking for the under privillaged just as I used to do during President Edgar Lungu ‘s reign. If I spoke during PF, what can stop me from speaking now? People are suffering in this country including those that voted for UPND and you expect me to keep quiet? No people of God.

God does not cherish a preacher who refuse to speak against sin. When King Herod committed sin with his brother’s wife, the Man of God John the Baptist was at hand to rebuke that sin and Herod imprisoned him for that but God Almighty was on his side.

In short, I am communicating to you that I will never ever stop speaking in praise of the good things and against the ills of UPND whatever criticism I will be getting from a fraction of supporters.

Iam here to serve God by preaching his word and speaking for His sheep (people) and not to sweep bad governance under the carpet.

To this I say once again to you President HH; Mr President Sir, with maximum respect to you and your team of government officials, I call upon you to work for the people and not otherwise.

Please make sure that you work on reducing poverty in the nation and not to increase it by increasing the prices of fuel and essential commodities like mealie meal and other food stuffs.

People are crying in the communities and as a true servant of God, I refuse to keep quiet. Please serve the people of Zambia as you promised during campaigns and not what we are currently witnessing.

God is not happy when his people are suffering.