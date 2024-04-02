People are surviving by picking wild fruits and tubers after droughts destroyed crops in Mozambique

People are surviving by picking wild fruits and tubers after droughts destroyed crops in parts of central Mozambique.

Hunger has forced dozens of families from their homes in Sofala province and into neighbouring areas of Manica province, authorities say.

Because of its latitude and coastal location, much of Mozambique is vulnerable to the destructive El Niño weather phenomenon which has worsened with the climate crisis.

District official Candido Zeca, who is responsible for economic affairs in the badly-hit area of Chemba, admits not enough has been done to help people in need but says food aid and farming resources are on their way.