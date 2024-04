People can choose their own friends they want – Mpezeni

Paramount chief of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province, Mpezeni says anyone has the right to choose their own friends they want.

Speaking on the new traditional cousinship between the Bembas and the Lozis accepted by Paramount chief Chitimukulu during the Kuomboka traditional ceremony over the weekend, Mpezeni said he could… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/people-can-choose-their-own-friends-they-want-mpezeni/