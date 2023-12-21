PEOPLE HAVE LEANT LESSONS

…. they have realized the biggest mistake they made in 2021, says Hon Kampyongo

Shiwang’andu District… Wednesday December 20, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Shiwang’andu Constituency PF Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo says the people of Zambia have leant lessons from the mistake they made in 2021.

Hon Kampyongo says the UPND administration has failed to fulfill their campaign promises thereby subjecting the people of Zambia to total suffering.

He said this today at Chibiya village at Lukaka when he opened up campaigns for the PF Mayembe ward candidate Morgan Malama ahead of the January 23, 2024 polls.

“It is not a secret that a lot of people have regretted voting for the UPND in 2021. They are liars! From all the promises they made, what have they achieved if not to make things worse? They said fertilizer will be reduced to K250 per 50kg bag but now it’s costing over K1, 000. Talk of mealie meal which they promised to be reduced to K50, it’s now over K300 per 25kg bag,” he said.

“When you have a government that does not care for its people, then you should know that there is a big problem. They can’t look after the elderly people, they have failed to distribute the farming inputs to the farmers. How can the price of mealie meal reduce whey they can’t support the local farmers? We need to protect our country from these people who do not mean well for this country.”

Hon Kampyongo also advised the farmers to weigh the little bags of fertilizer they are receiving saying some companies engaged by the UPND government are supplying underweight bags of fertilizer.

“When you receive the same little bags of fertilizer, ensure that you weigh them. Some of these crooks engaged by the UPND government are supplying underweight bags of fertilizer. Put them on the scale and ensure that it’s 50kg. These people are not trusted with anything,” he added.

Ealier, Hon Kampyongo and his campaign team paid a courtesy call on Sub Chief Lukaka to seek blessings before commencing the campaigns.

The former Home Affairs Minister was in the company of New Congress Party (NCP) leader Pastor Peter Chanda.