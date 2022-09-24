PEOPLE, I HAVE FOUND A NEW WIFE, WE DIFFERED WITH THE FIRST ONE- Sean Tembo

Sean Tembo writes….
PEOPLE, I HAVE FOUND A NEW WIFE, WE DIFFERED WITH THE FIRST ONE
As PeP President, I am honored to introduce the First Lady; Lorrita Kabwe – Tembo as you know I divorced with the first one because we differed.
Lorrita is in the medical field and is a Consultant Cardiologist at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). Sean and Lorrita first met 23 years ago in 1996 at Hillcrest Technical Secondary School where Lorrita was Sean’s junior and now we are married!
Thank You
SEAN TEMBO
PEP PRESIDENT
Tembo you should have manners my brother at once. Go and reconcile with your wife and leave that woman alone.
Should we expect a third woman soon as you will certainly differ the second woman?
Not unexpected from a twit. This is not the first lady. She is the second lady and the third lady on the way. Wait for a difference with the second lady.