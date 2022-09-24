PEOPLE, I HAVE FOUND A NEW WIFE, WE DIFFERED WITH THE FIRST ONE- Sean Tembo

Sean Tembo writes….

PEOPLE, I HAVE FOUND A NEW WIFE, WE DIFFERED WITH THE FIRST ONE

As PeP President, I am honored to introduce the First Lady; Lorrita Kabwe – Tembo as you know I divorced with the first one because we differed.



Lorrita is in the medical field and is a Consultant Cardiologist at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH). Sean and Lorrita first met 23 years ago in 1996 at Hillcrest Technical Secondary School where Lorrita was Sean’s junior and now we are married!

Thank You

SEAN TEMBO

PEP PRESIDENT