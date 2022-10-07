By Aswell K Mwalimu

7 October 2022

PEOPLE OF KABUSHI ABDUCTED BY AN ARROGANT MP

THE people of Kabushi have lived a restricted life of typical abduction far too long.

One arrogant MP has abducted the people of Kabushi forcing them to live a life of timidity.

The entire constituency has been living in his pocket!

And the arrogant MP’s celebrated name representats his violent character.

When CDF was rolled out, the ‘ABUDUCTOR’ didn’t explain to Kabushi residents because it meant introducing the honest works of the New Dawn Government to them.

But in order to free themselves from the arrogant abductor the people of Kabushi should vote for UPND.

President Hakainde Hichilema is already working very well with people who were raised and schooled in Kabushi constituency.

The Statehouse Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Augustine Kasongo and Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo are all Kabushi residents; skin deep!

When Kabushi residents vote for a UPND candidate in the impending Parliamentary by-election; the would have rescued themselves!

The UPND lawmaker will add to a list of people from Kabushi who shall be working very closely with President Hichilema.

It’s time for the people of Kabushi to rescue themselves from the arrogant abductor by voting for UPND.

Checkmate