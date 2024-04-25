Pep Guardiola hints of a potential return to Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged the possibility of returning to Barcelona, but not in a managerial capacity.

Guardiola, who enjoyed immense success at Barcelona, winning numerous titles, including two Champions League trophies, expressed his desire to return to the club in a different role.

While the idea of his comeback may excite Barcelona fans, Guardiola clarified that he envisions himself as the ultimate authority at the club rather than as a manager.

He hinted at appointing Aitana Bonmati, a Spanish World Cup winner and recipient of the ‘Laureus Award’ for Sportswoman of the Year in 2023, as the club’s sporting director, should he make a return to Barcelona.

In the documentary ‘Aitana Bonmati Conca’ on TV-3’s ‘Sense Ficcio’ show, Guardiola said: “I would come for free, do not suffer. It would not be an economic question.

But here there will be a problem that I must tell you: I will be the president and I will be the one who will sign you as sporting director.”

Bonmati responded by saying: “I like to command and it is poor to advance that there are still few women in positions of command. Maybe when you stop coaching at the age of 80…”

Guardiola immediately cut her short and replied: “Don’t worry, I have no intention of coaching until I’m 80. We’ll see who signs who…”

After suffering a setback in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola is resolute about leading Manchester City to a domestic double by securing the FA Cup and Premier League titles once again.

Currently trailing league leaders Arsenal by four points, with two games in hand, City aims to close the gap and reclaim the top spot.

Additionally, they have a chance to clinch the FA Cup when they face Manchester United in the final at Wembley on May 25.

Their immediate focus, however, is on their upcoming Premier League fixture against Brighton, scheduled for Thursday, away from home.