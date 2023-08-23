Pep Guardiola to miss Manchester City’s following two games as he back surgery

Pep Guardiola will not be able to coach Manchester City in their next two Premier League games because he is recovering from a small operation on his back.

The club’s website said that Guardiola has been having really bad back pain. He traveled to Barcelona to get emergency surgery from Dr Mireia Illueca.

They are saying that the surgery went well and the manager will now have therapy in a Spanish city. He is expected to return to his coaching position after the international break in September.

This means that the 52-year-old will not be able to go to City’s game against Sheffield United on Sunday, as well as the game against Fulham at the Etihad on 2nd September.

If everything goes as planned, his first game when he returns will be against West Ham at the London Stadium on 16th September.

Until now, it has been said that assistant manager Juanma Lillo will be in charge of training the first-team players and will be the main person on the sidelines for the team Citizen.

The teams Marseille and Manchester City are playing against each other in Group C of the UEFA Champions League.

Juanma Lillo came back to work as an assistant manager for Man City again this year.

Everyone at Manchester City hopes Pep gets better quickly and can come back to Manchester soon.

The city team has had a really good start this season. They won their first two games against Burnley and Newcastle. They are tied with Brighton and Arsenal in terms of points, but Brighton is ahead of them because of the number of goals they have scored.

Guardiola also helped the team win their first UEFA Super Cup by beating Sevilla on penalties in Athens. However, they lost the Community Shield shootout against the Gunners in the season’s first game.

Good news for City. They are going to sign a very talented winger named Jeremy Doku from Rennes. The deal is worth £55. 5 million