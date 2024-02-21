PeP LEADER SEAN TEMBO PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO INSULTING LANGUAGE

OPPOSITION Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo has taken a fresh plea of not guilty to two charges of insulting language Contrary to Section 179 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Tembo took a fresh plea after the state amended the indictment which had errors.

Particulars of the offence are that on August 27, 2023 in Lusaka District did use insulting language against the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

In count two, on October 17, 2023, Mr Tembo used insulting language which he referred to the Head of State Mr Hichilema.

Lusaka Resident Chief Magistrate Davies Chibwili has adjourned the matter to March 28, 2024 for commencement of trial.