PeP STATEMENT CONDEMNING THE 8 MONTHS CONTINUED INCARCERATION OF MR. CEDRICK KASANDA WITHOUT TRIAL

24th April 2024, The Liberty House

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we wish to strongly condemn the continued incarceration of Mr. Cedrick Kasanda for more than 8 months now, since August 2023, without trial.

2. Mr. Kasanda was initially charged with espionage together with 10 others, including 5 Egyptian nationals in the infamous Gold Scandal. Everyone was subsequently released, either unconditionally or on bail, but on the day that Mr. Kasanda got his bail on the alleged espionage charges from the High Court, the DPP decided to file fresh charges against him for alleged aggravated robbery, based on the same facts.

3. We have no doubt in our minds that the fresh aggravated robbery charges filed against Mr. Cedrick Kasanda are frivolous and an afterthought, and solely designed to keep him incarcerated, since aggravated robbery is non-bailable. If these aggravated robbery charges were genuine, the State would have filed them together with the other charges at the very beginning when Mr. Kasanda was initially arrested, and not at the time that he was released on bail by the High Court.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are very confident that what is currently happening to Mr. Cedrick Kasanda is a gross injustice. It is a blatant abuse of prosecutorial powers by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Gilbert Phiri SC. It is for this reason that we would like to advise the DPP to use his powers in a just, fair and equitable manner.

5. Mr. Gilbert Phiri must be reminded that he is not going to be the DPP of Zambia forever. One day when he is an ordinary citizen, he is going to need to be treated with fairness, justice and equity from the people. The DPP must therefore treat others with the same virtues that he would like to be treated with one day.

6. Given the fact that all the other suspects in the Gold Scandal have been released, and all the exhibits including the money and the aircraft have been given back to the alleged owners, it is evident that the State has no desire to prosecute this matter. Therefore there is no justifiable cause; moral, legal or otherwise, why Mr. Cedrick Kasanda should continue to be detained. We therefore call for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Kasanda so that he can be re-united with his family. Let us espouse to create a just, fair and equitable nation. Those with power should not abuse it by harassing those who are powerless.

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA