PeP STATEMENT ON MEALIE MEAL SHORTAGES

Lusaka, 4th April 2023

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we wish to challenge the UPND Government to admit that their policy of allowing mealie meal exports throughout the year is wrong and has undermined the food security of the nation.

2. President Hakainde Hichilema should immediately suspend the export of mealie meal to neighboring countries so that millers can concentrate on supplying the local market.

3. The continued shortages as well as unaffordable prices of mealie meal across the country are totally unacceptable and pose a risk to our national security.

4. If President Hakainde Hichilema remains adamant to suspend mealie meal exports, then he should not be surprised if citizens decide to protest against the continued shortages of mealie meal across the country.

5. The people of Zambia should no longer tolerate being subjected to hunger and misery by a President who has no idea of how to run a country.

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)