PERSONALITY PROFILE OF THE WEEK: Senior Counsel Makebi Zulu

SENIOR COUNSEL MAKEBI ZULU.

Former Malambo MP

Former Minister Eastern Province.

The path to success for Makebi Zulu was not a rosy one . It was one which involved determination, dedication, sacrifice hard work and resilience.

He was born on the 25th of December 1981.

Raised in a Christian home with a Pastor for a father, he grew up with deep rooted values of humility, integrity and hard work.

He did his Primary School Education at Lusaka Boys from 1989 to 1995, then proceeded to Munali High School for his Secondary School Education.

Coming from a humble background in Lusakas Kaunda Square compound, Makebi Zulu sold freeters and Ice blocks among other things to raise money to pay for his school fees.

Those that went to school with him at Munali Secondary School testify that they never would have guessed that the ever smiling, ever smart and bubbly young man doubled as a trader to enable him pay for his education.

In 2001, Makebi Zulu made it to the University of Zambia were he would study for and graduate with a degree in Law four years later.

In Jan – Feb of 2004, Makebi Zulu interned at the Legal resources Foundation in Livingstone.

Upon Completion of his Bachelor’s Degree In Law at the University of Zambia, he then worked at the Ministry of Justice from April 2006 to December 2007.

In 2007, he graduated from the Prestigious Zambia institute of Legal Education ZIALE .

He then worked for the Legal Aid board as Legal Aid Counsel from Jan 2008 to December 2009.

His duties included rendering Legal advise to Clients, drafting legal documents , representing clients in litigation in the Magistrate Court, High Court as well as the Industrial Relations Court and any other tribunal or dispute resolution committee.

In January 2010, Hon Zulu joined Ferd Jere and Company Advocates as an Advocate. His duties and responsibilities included, litigation , Corporate Advisory, Acquisition and Mergers , Banking and Finance Law Advisory.

In 2013 Hon. Makebi Zulu Opened his private law Practice , Makebi Zulu Advocates.

At this point, the Son of a Pastor who had once nurtured ambitions of being a Pastor himself when growing up, descided to look for a platform that would enable him to serve humanity. He descided to Join politics and vyed for the Malambo parliamentary sit in the eastern Province during the August 2016 General elections were he emerged victorious as Malambo Contuency Law Maker.

The then Republican President of Zambia . Edgar Chagwa Lungu would then appoint him to the position of Provincial Minister for Eastern Province.

Hon. Makebi Zulu would then dedicate 5 years to serving the people of Malambo .

In 2021 , he went back to his Law Practice after not retaining the Malambo seat .

Mr Zulu is Married with Children .

He is fluent in French and during his free time which isn’t often, he loves reading, watching soccer, playing golf and swimming.

They say destiny is for those that are bold enough to achieve it. Hon. Makebi Zulu is living proof of that adage

A young man who has beaten tough odds to be were he is today. Indeed he is a role model. One worth emulating.