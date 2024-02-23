PETAUKE MP PRAISED

….for his request to move a private member’s motion urging UPND govt to reintroduce subsidies on mealie meal

Lusaka… Friday, February

23, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Governance Expert and Human Rights Advocate Wesley Miyanda has commended the Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti for approving Independent Petauke Member of Parliament, Hon Emmanuel Jay Banda’s request to move a private member’s motion urging UPND led Government to re – introduce subsidies on Mealie Meal.

Mr Miyanda says Hon Banda deserves accolades from all citizens across the country for being so considerate to Zambians for coming up with that progressive proposal.

He is appealing to all well meaning Members of Parliament to fully support the motion because it will enable the citizens to afford the stable food and put an end to concerns being raised by people.

“The ever escalating prices of essential commodities have caused Economic uneasiness amongst citizens, deeming it as a total failure on the part of UPND rulership. If not well handled, the same high prices of Mealie meal and fuel will easily make it a very big challenge for the current Government to secure the second term mandate in 2026,” he said.

“Hence the need to quickly resolve these issues before it’s too late. The only way out is to subsidize fuel and Mealie meal and the proposal by Petauke Member of Parliament has come at an opportune time which should be supported by ALL Members of Parliament, especially those from the ruling party if they are to instill some confidence in the minds of Zambians.”