PETAUKE PF LEADERS INCLUDING RIZWANI PATEL, TRANSFERED TO CHIPATA

Petauke-24th January 2024

Police investigating the matter in which Chama Amelika known as Nkonge Musubilwa or Justine Chama and Mr. Ground ( Victor Kapungwe) were beaten in Petauke, have transferred suspects including Patriotic Front Petauke District leader, Rizwan Patel, to Chipata.

Authorities have also flown Chama Amelika and Mr. Ground to Chipata to identify the suspects.

Rizwan Patel surrendered to the Police in Petauke on Sunday.

Police say the political tension in Petauke District is high and citizens may clobber Miles Sampa’s runners again.

The Police have therefore transferred the suspects to Chipata as Chama Amelika and Mr. Ground were not willing to return to Petauke.

On January 12th 2024, citizens at Petauke Bus station spotted the duo who were travelling to Chipata.

The citizens became a small crowd and forced the boys to disembark and were clobbered for the insults they have previously showered on people like President Hakainde Hichilema and former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

The Patriotic Front have insisted that instead of arresting thise that beat Chana Amelika and Mr. Ground, the UPND Government has unfairly targeted Rizwan Patel as he is a strong party mobiliser in Eastern Province.