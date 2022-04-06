WOMAN ACCUSING ECL OF PLOTTING TO OVERTHROW BALLY REPORTED TO POLICE

By Brightwell Chabusha

New Congress Party (NCP) Peter Chanda has reported Barbara Musamba Mumba to police for accusing former president Edgar Lungu of plotting to overthrow President Hakainde Hichilema.

Ms Mumba charged in a video that is making rounds on social media that some members of our country’s Defence Forces, are working with Lungu and Lusaka businessman Valden Findlay to overthrow President Hakainde Hichilema.

She said in the same video that she would only trust president Lungu when he is either behind bars or dead, “that is when I will know that the man is not plotting evil.”

And in the letter to the Commission, pastor Chanda said the remarks Mumba made are likely to cause a breach of peace and endangers the national security especially that Mumba has cast a serious distrust on the standing of our country’s Defence Forces.

The opposition leader added that the accusations are constituting criminal libel against the former president and Findlay as well as the institutions of government.

He added that the remarks are implicating President Hichilema, in an orchestrated plot to commence arbitrary arrest and detention of persons based on her information.

Pastor Chanda added that the remarks are likely to raise discontent or disaffection among the people of Zambia and also incite violence against the named people and and Defence Forces.

The opposition leader also said the remarks are promoting feelings of ill-will or hostility between different classes of the population in Zambia, especially among active political players.

Meanwhile, Pastor Chanda has written the British High Commission concerning the accusations UPND member made against former president Edgar Lungu.

The opposition asked the United Kingdom to not create a safe haven for delinquents like Mumba who he accused of illegal stay in the UK.

“An online search for her information strongly suggests Ms. Musamba Chama is an illegal Immigrant who arrived in UK as a visitor at a time when your jurisdiction was still using the paper visa, overstayed in United Kingdom on an expired Visa. We have also searched records of her citizenship in Zambia and our search has yielded no positive result as regards her national identity,” he said

-Zambia Reports