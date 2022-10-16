Petku boss Peter Kunda drunk Doom after qurrelsome phone call with wife – Police

Kunda drunk Doom after qurrelsome phone call with wife – Police

POLICE say Pet-Cook and Hardware boss Peter Kunda took a Doom Pesticide after a misunderstanding over the phone with his wife yesterday.

Kunda aged 38 died yesterday at Kabwe Central Hospital last evening after a brief stay in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to reports, Kunda had moved to Kabwe leaving his wife and three children in Lusaka but was suspicious of his spouse leading to frequent quarrels.

Yesterday, the couple had its usual phone arguments after which Kunda requested to speak to all of his children.

Soon after the call around 15:00 hours, Kunda took the pesticide before he was noticed by his neighbour crying for help.

He was then rushed to Kabwe Central Hospital where he eventually died.

“Police officers visited the hospital and investigations revealed that Peter Kunda stays in Kabwe and his wife Mirriam Banda Kunda aged 38 and 3 Children live in Lusaka which has resulted into Peter Kunda feeling insecure about his marriage,” Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga told Kalemba in a statement.

