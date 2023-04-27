PF ACTING VEEP BLANK ON THE 10 NAMES OF REGISTERED PARTY OFFICIALS.

Following deregistration threats from the Registrar of Societies for failing to avail a complete list of party promoters, the opposition PF leaders have invaded various media platforms to read out the nominal list but they are failing lamentably.

In a knee-jerk reaction to Thandiwe Mhende’s deregistration threats, PF acting vice-president Given Lubinda featured on a breakfast show on Lusaka Music FM, where he exhaustively failed to mention the 10 registered office bearers of PF.

He struggled to mention five names, out of which Edgar Lungu was among them.

But to save face, Lubinda said he didn’t not have the list on his fingertips and would do so as the program proceeded.

Amidst threats of deregistration, PF has so far failed to hold the much-anticipated party national convention, which was scheduled for last month.