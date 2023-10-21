PF And Edgar Lungu Neglected Andrew Ntewewe- Chilufya Tayali

EEP President Chilufya Tayali

ANDREW NTEWEWE HAS DIED BUT MY FIRST REACTION, I WANT TO VENT OUT AGAINST PF AND EDGAR LUNGU, I WANT TO TELL THEM THAT HERE IS A GALLANT SOLDIER WHO LOST EVERYTHING TO FIGHT FOR YOUR FAILING POLITICAL LIFE, BUT YOU NEGLECTED HIM TO HIS DEATH

I remember my last face-off with Andrew Ntewewe was on Radio Phoenix when PF had rose against Mary Chirwa as FIC Director General. They were discrediting FIC and Mary Chirwa for releasing ferocious reports against their corruption.

I defended Mary Chirwa and FIC but PF unleashed Andrew to fight against me. We ended up in Radio Phoenix studios and it was a battle that raised dust and smoke where by we almost punched at each other.

This was not the only time, Andrew and I stood in opposite sides, he was a very good soldier to counter my offensives against the PF.

Andrew has been sick for a long time, but ask all those hypocrites, from PF who are now offering condolences, when they last called Andrew to check up on him or offer him the help that he so much needed.

Remember at one point Andrew led protesters into State House and President Lungu personally received the petition in support of his 2021 bid.

So, President Lungu knows Andrew personally and benefitted from his advocacy. But they never helped him when he needed them the most.

You can say whatever you want, but the fact is they you are not helpful, to some people like Andrew, you just use SOME people to run your agenda and dump them when it suits you.

Like I have said, most of the times we were against each other with Andrew, to a point that it was almost personal such that I even failed to visit him when he was sick, because I was not sure how he was going to take it.

Nonetheless, today, I feel very bad, that this guy, who was thought of my equal opposite force. Really sad

Andrew I look forward to arguing with you over whatever politics in heaven.