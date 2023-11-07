PF BEGINS ENGAGEMENTS TO PROTECT DEMOCRACY AND CONSTITUTIONALISM, MEET COUNCIL OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS

Lusaka- Tuesday, 7th November 2023

Patriotic Front leaders led by Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda met the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops and had a cordial meeting.

Following concerted attacks and efforts to steal, kill and destroy the Patriotic Front, the largest Opposition party in Zambia, and the shrinking democratic space in Zambia, the leaders have begun to engage stakeholders in democracy.

The Patriotic Front has expressed concern that the UPND Government was engaged in destroying the Patriotic Front and the Opposition in Zambia and it was therefore imperative that stakeholders keen to protect democracy in Zambia were appraised and were moving in one accord.