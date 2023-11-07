PF BEGINS ENGAGEMENTS TO PROTECT DEMOCRACY AND CONSTITUTIONALISM, MEET COUNCIL OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS
Lusaka- Tuesday, 7th November 2023
Patriotic Front leaders led by Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda met the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops and had a cordial meeting.
Following concerted attacks and efforts to steal, kill and destroy the Patriotic Front, the largest Opposition party in Zambia, and the shrinking democratic space in Zambia, the leaders have begun to engage stakeholders in democracy.
The Patriotic Front has expressed concern that the UPND Government was engaged in destroying the Patriotic Front and the Opposition in Zambia and it was therefore imperative that stakeholders keen to protect democracy in Zambia were appraised and were moving in one accord.
Only a dull bishop can support these criminals
PF1 SG is just making a fool of himself, always moving with binoculars but seeing nothing. He couldn’t see Sampa organizing a convention, appoint new office bearers and eventually take over the leadership of PF. Why not just throw them away for they are serving no purpose. Maybe they only see HH and UPND.
It’s disgusting that the Given Lubinda’-led PF faction has lost all sense of responsibility and stamina to face Miles Sampa, and waste their time and energy trying to drag President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government into their wrangles.