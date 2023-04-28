PF CADER FRANCIS MUCHEMWA LOSES WIFE TO ANOTHER MAN.

Life seems to to be going on the path that he had not planned for, after loses his property to the State through seizures, Francis muchemwa a PF cader who was once upon a time very powerful and stationed at intercity has now lost his wife to another man.

Muchemwa who was called commander 2 is having the roughest time of his life.

Last year, The ACC and DEC froze his accounts, seized his trucks and later on seized his luxurious apartments situated in silverest near UNILUS.

A few days after this happened, the ACC further kicked him out of his house which he stay in with his wife and children, he was given a 7 day notice to vacate the house after which it was also seized and put under investigation for being suspected to be proceeds of crime.

NOW, the once upon powerful commander has lost another property this time in human form , his wife of many years has refused to go down with him in his struggles and has opted to leave him for another man, she has moved out of the small house francis had rented for him and his family and is now in the arms of another man, a named lusaka business man who is said to be taking very good care of her unlike the former commander.

She has also filed for divorce in the high court leaving the commander lonely and depressed.