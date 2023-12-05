PF CAMPS BATTLE THEIR LEADERSHIP ARGUMENTS IN COURT, AS JUDGE RESERVES RULING

THE Miles Sampa led Patriotic Front(PF) group has urged the Lusaka High Court to dismiss the application in which the Rapheal Nakacinda camp has filed.

During hearing yesterday, Mr Sampa’s lawyers submitted that the case against him be dimissed because there is already another lawsuit pending before Judge Timothy Katanekwa which is related to the same party leadership case.

The lawyers submitted before Judge Situmbeko Chocho that in the other proceedings, Judge Timothy Katanekwa has not yet determine whether Raphael Nakacinda and Given Lubinda were legally appointed.

The duo were appointed and they later suspended Mr Sampa from the party over alleged gross misconduct.

In this matter, Mr Nakacinda and others, among them Mporokoso lawmaker Brian Mundubile want Judge Chocho to restore an injunction she had earlier granted in their favour.

The injunction prevented Mr Sampa from carrying himself as PF president until determination of a lawsuit against him.

But the Judge later discharged the same injunction which the Nakacinda team now want restored.

The Judge has reserved rulings on the matter to a later date to be announced.

