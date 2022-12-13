PF Can’t Do It Without Other Political Parties, And Vice Versa, But PF Need Mundubile To Partner With Others- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali

PF CAN’T DO IT WITHOUT OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES, AND VICE VERSA, BUT PF NEED MUNDUBILE TO PARTNER WITH OTHERS

CHANGE OF GOVT IS COMING SOON

It is very clear that, change is inevitable, because President Hichilema and his Govt, have failed. They can defended their bad leadership in all manner and form, but reality on the ground can be felt by ordinary citizens, including the praise singers who are too ashamed to admit it.

BUT WHO SHOULD TAKEOVER GOVT

The truth of the matter is that, at the moment there is no ONE PARTY, that can takeover power from UPND, unless all opposition (including those who are in the current UPND Alliance) come together and form a Govt of National Unity.

CHALLENGE: PRIDE, EGO-CENTRISM AND CONCEITEDNESS MIGHT HINDER UNITY OF PURPOSE AMONG OPPOSITION PARTIES

It is a fact that most of us in politics want to be Presidents and at times we think we are better than others. This is why we have so many political parties.

Personally, I think the objective of a political party is to form Govt, or be part of Govt, and serve people, not just flashing registration certificates. Therefore, I am ready to be part Govt and serve people, I hope other leaders would also settle for that.

HOW COME I AM SUPPORTING BRIAN MUNDUBILE WHO IS PF

Make no mistake to think that, I am supporting Brian Mundubile to be the next President after the exiting of President Hichilema who has failed. My support for Mundubile is for him to be PF President of PF for now, other issues will follow.

You see….we need a sober, selfless and trustworthy President in PF so that we can engage better as equals, not a person who will come puffed up that, he is the President of the former ruling party and the biggest opposition party. We need a reasonable person, ready to listen and allow others to lead if it comes to that.

PEOPLE WILL CHOOSE WHO SHOULD RUN FOR PRESIDENCY AND BE THE NEXT REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT

When we come together, then we can agree on how we will work and share responsibilities. Then we will leave it to people to choose who should run for presidency (how to do that will be discussed later), so that, that person can win with a landslide, including from Southern province.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!

ZAMBIA SHALL ONLY BE LIBERATED BY ZAMBIANS!!!

ZAMBIA NEEDS A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY!!!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!!!