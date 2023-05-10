PF CAUTIONED AGAINST ACTIONS THAT MAY WEAKEN THE PARTY FURTHER

By Lukundo Nankamba

Political Analyst Alex Ng’oma has advised the Patriotic Front –PF- that taking disciplinary actions against some of its Members of Parliament is likely to weaken the party further.

Currently, two PF MPS, Anthony Mumba of Kantanshi and his Mafinga counterpart Robert Chabinga have been handed over to the party’s disciplinary committee facing disciplinary action for allegedly abrogating the party’s rules and regulations.

But Dr Ng’oma in an interview with Phoenix News notes that with the risky situations the party is facing, it is important for members to practice unity rather than worsening its position which may cause further division.

He has advised the former ruling party to focus on addressing the challenges it is currently facing rather than fight each other if the party is to stand as a strong opposition in the country.

