PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS PAY A COURTESY CALL ON FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS PAY A COURTESY CALL ON PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

Patriotic Front Members of the Central Committee led by Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda took time to visit Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu at their Ibex home in Lusaka.

The MCCs took time to pray and encourage the Lungu’s to be strong and steadfast during this trying period in their lives.