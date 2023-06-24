PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS PAY A COURTESY CALL ON FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU

PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS PAY A COURTESY CALL ON PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU
Patriotic Front Members of the Central Committee led by Vice President, Hon. Given Lubinda took time to visit Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the former First Lady, Mama Esther Lungu at their Ibex home in Lusaka.
The MCCs took time to pray and encourage the Lungu’s to be strong and steadfast during this trying period in their lives.
God should help us. If PF can put on spectacles and see the mess they caused in the past, they would have said something like ” we are sorry for our wrongs.
But because they are not ashamed of, they are looking like lost people