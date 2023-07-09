PF CENTRAL PROVINCE LEADERSHIP VISITS ECL FOR SOLIDARITY

The PF leadership from various districts in Central Province yesterday visited former President Edgar Lungu at his Ibex Hill residence in Lusaka to offer him solidarity in the face of the challenges he has lately been going through together with his family members.

The provincial leadership led by chairman Mr. Billy Sichamba assured the former president that the party was solidly behind him and would continuously stand with him through thick and thin.

He said they had to travel all the way from the various districts of the province to empathize with the former President and offer him solidarity in the midst of these difficult times. They encouraged him to remain strong because this is just a passing phase.

The visiting leaders also recognized former President Lungu’s indelible legacy arising from his seven years he served as Republican president. They said the structural infrastructure across the country would always be there to speak for his contribution to Zambia’s developmental agenda. For this reason, they said, Zambians should appreciate his contributions to the country instead of vilifying him.