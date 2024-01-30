PF DIVISIONS DUE TO SELFISHNESS – CHABINGA

Mafinga Member of Parliament, ROBERT CHABINGA says the divisions in the Patriotic Front -PF – are NOT sponsored by the UPND but as a result of some people’s selfishness.

Mr. CHABINGA says speculations that the divisions in the PF are sponsored by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA are false and should be ignored.

He says his decision to work with the UPND Government is entirely based on his desire to bring development to Mafinga district which has lagged behind for a long time.

He said this when he met PF Ward, Constituency and District Party Officials in Mafinga District.

Mr CHABINGA said his responsibility as a lawmaker is to ensure that the people of Mafinga participate in national development, while they receive their fair share of development.

ZNBC