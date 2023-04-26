PF HAS COMPLIED WITH LEGAL REQUIREMENTS- Emmanuel Mwamba

PF HAS COMPLIED WITH LEGAL REQUIREMENTS, ARGUES MWAMBA

By Merlyn Mwanza

Zambia’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba says PF has complied with legal requirements and the names have always been submitted to the Chief Registrar of Societies.

“Following the General Conference held in 2021, and the Central Committee held on Saturday 17th April 2021, the party appointed the following as registered and designated Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front. 1. Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu 2. Hon. Davies Mwila 3. Mr. Ngonga Mkupa 4. Mrs. Monica Mwale Mwansa 5. Mrs. Annie Nyirenda Tischer 6. Hon. Davies Chama 7. Mwiimba Malama 8. Mrs. Emerine Kabanshi 9. Hon. Freedom Chomba Sikazwe 10. Hon. Stephen Kampyongo … Until the party holds another Conference (Extra-Ordinary or General Conference), the above remain the approved registered office bearers,” stated Mwamba.

The Registrar of Society has threatened to deregister the Patriotic Front for not complying with the Societies Act.

The Registrar of Societies has cited the failure by the PF to comply with the Order to avail a full and complete list of the Office Bearers.

This is according to a letter to the PF’s Secretary General dated April 25, 2023 and signed by the Chief Registrar of Society, Thandiwe Mhende.

Mhende says while it is a legal requirement for every society to avail 10 Office bearers the PF has only presented three bearers since 2021.

