PF HAS EMBROILED ITSELF IN THIS POLITICAL IMBROGLIO- Mark Simuuwe

PF HAS EMBROILED ITSELF IN THIS POLITICAL IMBROGLIO .

By Mark Simuuwe

Questions to PF !

1. Is it UPND which put an illegal PF central Committee?

2. Is it UPND which canceled the convention?

3. Is it UPND which expelled Miles Sampa , Davies Chama , Chabinga and others ?

4. Is it UPND which brought back ECL ?

5. Is it UPND which made Lubinda appoint Nakacinda ?

6. Is it UPND which dribbled Miles Sampa at Mulungushi Rock of Authority?

7. Is it UPND which advertised the PF presidency for Miles and others to apply?

8. Is it UPND which put a caretaker Secretariat when ECL and Davies Mwila resigned from politics?

9. Is it UPND which drafted a resignation letter for ECL ?

10. Is it UPND which wrote a message for ECL to announce a come back ?

11. Is it UPND which continued to postpone the election of President in PF ?

12 . Is it UPND which made Davies Mwila to resign to create a vacuum in the Secretariat ?

13. Is it UPND which took Lubinda and others to court ?

14. Is it UPND which dubiously amended the constitution to secure the appointment of Lubinda?

15. Is it UPND , playing imingalato to revenge for the ECL Mulungushi Rock of Authority- Mingalato , where KAMBWILI and others Bali bapika (were dribbled)?

Look , PF has been embroiled in its own political confusion. What citizens are seeing in PF today is exactly the way they were running the country. They were competing to steal public funds, export Mukula , cause bloodshed , and dividing the country.

ECL behavior to get rid of others is not new ; we saw how he treated KBF , Harry Kalaba , KAMBWILI until he fainted in court , and GBM . The expulsion of Miles Sampa and others is what ECL is good at . Now that the expulsion has backfired , they are accusing others . They have forgotten that ECL is himself a “confusion.” That is what he is . Unfortunately, KAMBWILI , KBF don’t learn !

KBF has finished himself by copying KAMBWILI’s politics of flip-flopping so early and lacking consistency!

GBM , Chitalu Chilufya , seem to have a bit of timing on this one . I won’t give them 10/10 for now , until I observe them closely .

The whole team that were hammered in the general elections in 2021 is busy mourning the confusion of PF and accusing others .

Relax gentlemen , just sort out your own legal battles .