PF has issued a 10-day ultimatum to former members to hand back party vehicles

PF demands party vehicles from former members

THE PATRIOTIC Front has issued a 10-day ultimatum to former members to hand back party vehicles.

Party Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona made the demand in a notice addressed to all former ministers, former members of the Central Committee and former senior party officials dated November 28, 2023.

In the notice also copied to party president Miles Sampa, Ng’ona, declared a ten 10 day amnesty.

According to the notice, recipients are required to return the vehicles to the Party Secretariat or the nearest Police station within the stipulated amnesty period, with no legal consequences.

“If you continue to hold on to them after the expiry of this Amnesty, the vehicles will be deemed stolen, and appropriate legal means will be instituted to recover the said Party property,” warned Ng’ona.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba