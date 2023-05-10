PF has not complied with the law as enshrined in the Societies Act regulating the operations of political parties- Thabo Kawana

WE WILL DEREGISTER THE PATRIOTIC FRONT-THABO KAWANA

May 9, 2023

Government says the opposition Patriotic Front has chosen to walk on the path of self deregistration by failing to heed to the notice by the Registrar of Societies to submit the necessary documentation for its Office Bearers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, so-called Director Spokesperson in the Ministry of Information and Media, Thabo Kawana said the PF’s failure to update their records with the Registrar of Societies spans backs as far as 2021.

“The PF were initially given 21 days which was followed by another 14 days and finally 7 days which elapsed yesterday but the PF has not done anything,” he charged.

Mr. Kawana said that as a political party, the PF has not complied with the law as enshrined in the Societies Act regulating the operations of political parties.

Mr. Kawana said it is prudent for government to inform citizens that the PF has of today not complied with the requirements at the Registrar of Societies and these include the declaration and identification of the Office Bearers.

He challenged the PF to produce their receipt which shows that thave complied according to the notice from the Registrar of Societies.

“From today anything including deregistration or not may happen as the seven days given to them elapsed yesterday.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Kawana assured citizens that the drug situation in the country is being ameliorated as the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) has procured drugs and other medical supplies which are currently being distributed to health facilities across the country.

“Today when you go across health centres, you will find that the majority of them have drug stocks standing between 75 and 80 percent.

He said that prescriptions for medicines are restricted to people who can access the same medicine under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIMA).

And Mr. Kawana reiterated the Health Minister’s call for health workers to desist from the conduct of pilfering drugs as this also contributes to the artificial shortage of drugs in public health facilities.

He said a system of tracking medicines procured by government will soon be put in place and this will help detect all forms of drug pilferage.