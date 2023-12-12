‘PF have no moral standing to condemn new dawn on many things, including economy’- Newton Ng’uni

‘PF have no moral standing to condemn new dawn on many things, including economy’

By Fanny Kalonda

SOME of the things seen as wrong under the new dawn can easily be avoided, says Newton Ng’uni.

He argues that if PF had won in 2021 “by now many people were going to be killed on the streets like rats by the cadres”.

“The problem with political management is that simple missteps have a tendency destroy good things. I have in mind the disaster on the Copperbelt. But the worst thing about all this is that PF wants to use them to wash themselves clean.

I don’t think PF have the moral standing to condemn the New Dawn on many things, including the economy,” wrote Ng’uni, a former deputy finance minister in the Frederick Chiluba administration, on his Facebook wall. “Yes there are things that can be done better if done differently. But should it be PF to tell us that there is no democratic space in Zambia. Such comments must be made by the Church, respected NGOs, etc and NOT PF. Truth be told, if PF had won in 2021 by now many people were going to be killed on the streets like rats by the cadres.”- The Mast