PF INVESTMENT IN THE HEALTH SECTOR- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PF INVESTMENT IN THE HEALTH SECTOR

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

I saw images of the completion of the construction of the Nchelenge District Hospital.

Like the Mfuwe District Hospital,whose pictures were circulated recently, these facilities were part of a larger comprehensive project. It’s good to see these projects come to completion.

The program was as follows;

Construction of;

●650 Health Posts

● 65 District hospitals

● 115 Mini hospitals

● Upgrade of Lusaka Health Centers to First-Level Hospitals

In 2018, Government started the construction of 5 x 80-Bed District Hospitals in Mfuwe, Nchelenge, Mwansabombwe, Kitwe and Ndola which projects are almost complete.

This was a complete turnkey project, from concept to completion, for the design, construction and equipping of five 80 bed Hospitals and 115 Mini Hospitals.

● To decongest the University Teaching Hospital a special program was implemented with the support the Japanese Government through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to upgrade health centres in Lusaka to first-level hospitals, where basic surgeries, including familiar diseases and cesarean sections, could be performed.

The Ministry of Health strengthened and expanded the functions of the first-level hospital facilities in Matero, Chilenje, Kanyama, Chawama and Chipata townships.

In 2017, the Ministry of Health developed the Health Financing Strategy (HFS) 2017-2027 which provides a framework for improving and developing health financing in Zambia to contribute to overall health system goals and objectives.

The strategy aligned with the country’s vision of having a healthy nation by 2030, the National Health Strategic Plan 2017-2021, the seventh National Development Plan, and the National Health Policy (NHP) 2012.