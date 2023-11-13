PF IS A STRONG ‘MOVEMENT’

…. because it is people driven, says Hon Kampyongo

Chinsali District… Sunday November 12, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo says the former ruling party Patriotic Front is a ‘strong movement’ that cannot be killed easily.

Hon Kampyongo says the PF is a people driven party and that’s why it remains strong.

He says all the structures of the PF remain intact despite the sponsored confusion that has been brought in the party by Miles Sampa.

The former Home Affairs Minister said this when he and Chinsali Central MP Hon Kalalwe Mukosa featured on a special radio programme at Delight Kwitonta Radio station in Chinsali Sunday evening.

He said there is no single party in Zambia that has gone through a lot and remain strong saying it is anchored by the people who believe in its ideologies.

“PF is a people driven party and that’s why it is a movement. You are all aware of what is happening in our mighty party, but what encourages us leaders is that all the structures remain intact. You can tell that Miles Sampa is not working alone in this operation but they have seen that it will not help them because the people have remained royal to the party,” he said.

“I want to assure you that you have a leadership in place that will not allow these people to get our party. That’s why even President Edgar Chagwa Lungu came out of his retirement saying he would want to see the party that late President Michael Chilufya Sata left in his care. But we have some people who are very uncomfortable following his come back to active politics. The Alebwelelapo slogan is a nightmare to them.”

Hon Kampyongo said if the UPND administration had done well, they would not be uncomfortable with anyone knowing too well that the people of Zambia are still with them.

He said what they have done instead is messing up everything by subjecting the people to total suffering.

And Hon Mukosa accused the Speaker of National Assembly Nelly Mutti of using emotions in the way she manages the affairs of the House.

He said the biasness exhibited by the Speaker is a source of concern for most stakeholders.

He also said the MPs will not stop speaking for the people despite being suspended by madam Mutti.

He said institution of government should not be seen to be aiding any faction during interparty conflicts.

He stated that giving Miles Sampa state security is wrong on the part of the police.