PF Is A Tribal Party:

‘Chitanfya is still in ZESCO’

This shows how tribal PF has been and still is. There is information shared on all PF social media platforms purporting that Caristo Chitamfya has been replaced by a Tonga man, truth is Caristo is still working at ZESCO as Manager Corporate affairs.

It seems Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his minions are still trying to divide Zambians on tribal lines.

-Topline Details