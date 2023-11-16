PF IS NOW BEING CAUGHT IN ITS OWN WEB OF DECEIT

PRESS STATEMENT

15th November 2023

It’s no longer a secrete that PF is very desperate and has stopped listening to anyone apart from those telling them that in 2026 you are bouncing back. But when one stops listening, what follows is self destruction.

We have seen how some PF leaders have become too busy weaving a web of deceit in which they are now being caught. This desperation is as result of a group of PF leaders trying to run away from facing justice.

The most unfortunate thing is that very innocent people are being lured into this web of deceit. We humbly ask all well meaning Zambians to keep away from PF. Looking at how PF conducted itself when in Government it will suicidal for any well meaning Zambian to associate with PF. Zambians must refuse to be used as human shields against PF’s criminality.

Some of the utterances and actions coming from PF clearly show that they want this Country to be ungovernable. Each time they break the Law they are very quick to say that they are being squeezed due to shrinking democratic space. But who says that in a democratic dispensation you don’t observe the rule of law?

NO. The Law must be respected because the law is blind, deaf and has no sense of smell. If breaking the law was PF’s way governing the Country, they must be reminded that this is not the way President HH and New Dawn Government is running the affairs of this Country now.

We no longer see those muscular PF carders with Pangas to maim and undress people in public. We no longer have PF carders in Police uniforms that killed innocent Zambians like Nsama Nsama, Mapenzi Chibulo, Lawrence Banda and many others. We no longer have Ministers carrying public money on wheel barrows. Zambians now sleep peacefully without fear of being gassed. We no longer have a President who instructs his juniors to loot public resources through a Presidential decree of UBOMBA MWIBALA …..

Zambians must not forget so easily from where they are coming from. Clearly PF wants to drag innocent people into its criminality. Lets us build a strong Zambia based on one Zambia One Nation. We should not allow crooks and thieves to divide us. Distinguish sense from nonsense.

Albert Malama

UPND – Acting Chairman for Mines