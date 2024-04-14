PF is Now in ICU and Half Dead – Daimone Siulapwa

GUEST ARTICLE: PF is Now in ICU and Half Dead

By Daimone Siulapwa

“Write what i like”

In the history of Zambian politics, few stories are as poignant and emblematic of decline as that of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Once a powerhouse of influence and fervor, the PF now finds itself teetering on the edge of irrelevance, its political vitality drained by a litany of missteps and misfortunes.

While some may argue that it still commands some numbers and retains a semblance of support, the harsh truth remains that the PF, as a political entity, is gasping for its last breath.

What has led to this precipitous decline? The answer lies in a myriad of factors, chief among them being the glaring absence of proper leadership structures, a functional secretariat, and sustainable finances.

Without these essential pillars, the PF finds itself crippled and incapacitated, unable to stand on its own two legs.

To borrow the words of PF founder, Micheal Sata, PF is Now politically impotent

The once-mighty party, which rode to power on the wave of the promise of more money on your pocket and populist rhetoric, now finds itself adrift in a sea of uncertainty and disillusionment.

The lack of decisive leadership has left the party in a state of paralysis, with no clear direction or vision for the future.

The recent disputed ascent of Miles Sampa to the forefront only adds fuel to the fire of the PF’s demise.

With lingering legal battles and a tarnished reputation marred by allegations while in government of cadarism, corruption, and kleptocracy, the party’s hopes of a serious comeback dwindle with each passing day.

Despite the desperate hopes pinned on Edgar Lungu to inject the much-needed resources into the ailing party, the reality remains bleak.

Lungu’s continued insistence on clinging to power, despite mounting opposition within the PF and internal dissent, only serves to exacerbate the PF’s predicament.

The reluctance of party members to confront Lungu and acknowledge the reality of his waning influence speaks volumes about the cowardice and lack of courage within the PF leadership ranks.

Instead of mustering the courage to tell Lungu that his time has come and gone, they choose to languish in complacency, hoping for a miraculous resurrection that may never come.

In stark contrast, the United Party for National Development (UPND), despite its many shortcomings and unfulfilled promises, stands poised to capitalize on the PF’s demise.

With each passing day, the UPND solidifies its position as the frontrunner for the 2026 elections, presenting a formidable challenge to any aspiring contenders.

However, the path to UPND’s dominance is not without its obstacles.

To defeat UPND, a new breed of young and energetic politicians must emerge with a fresh vision as the key to unseating the incumbent party and defeating any other old political party full of recycled politicians.

The old guard of the PF, shackled by its allegiance to Lungu, is incapable of steering the party towards redemption as has been clearly indicated by the powers that be and the rampant internal wrangles

Even the Socialist Party, under the leadership of Dr. Fred M’membe now appears to be even a more viable alternative to the PF’s defunct regime.

With a coherent ideology and a commitment to social justice, the Socialist Party currently presents a compelling alternative for disillusioned voters seeking meaningful change, but is impeded by the past perceived egoistic reputation of its leader Fred M’membe.

All in all, the fate of the Patriotic Front hangs in the balance, teetering on the brink of irrelevance.

Only through decisive action, bold leadership, and a willingness to embrace change can the PF hope to reclaim its former glory.

Until then, the party remains little more than a hollow shell, a relic of a bygone era in Zambian politics no different to Kaunda defunct UNIP.

Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity, and Citizen Economic Empowerment.

