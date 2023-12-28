PF KAPUTA YOUTH CHAIRPERSON DITCHES THE FORMER RULING PARTY TO JOIN UPND

Kaputa, Thursday, December 28

Former ruling PF Kaputa District with seventy others has defected to the United Party for National Development -UPND.

The defectors who were led by and spoke through their representative Kaputa District Youth Chairperson JOHN KABENGE CHIPILI revealed that they have decided to join the ruling UPND because they appreciate the good leadership of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and that of their area member of parliament ELVIS NKANDU.

Mr KABENGE added that he was delighted to join the UPND for various good reasons and assured the ruling party leadership that his move is meant to solidify the UPND in Kasongole and Kaputa District at large.

Mr. KABENGE explained that the UPND Leadership in Kaputa through its area member of parliament has demonstrated that it cares for the people of Kaputa regardless of each one’s political affiliation.

And receiving PF defectors when he addressed a public meeting UPND Kaputa lawmaker and Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts ELVIS NKANDU said the ruling party was still welcoming new entrants from other opposition political parties.

Mr. NKANDU who called on the ruling party members to embrace the new entrants and create a good mobilization working relationship said UPND was hungry for more numbers from outside.

“A well-meaning UPND member must adopt the culture of attracting and welcoming new members as the ruling party will soon ponder countrywide preparation for the 2026 general elections. A party can only grow if it embraces newcomers,” said NKANDU

(c) UPND MEDIA TEAM