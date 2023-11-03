PF KITWE DISTRICT DENOUNCE SAMPA & WELCOME ECL

3rd November 2023.

The entire PF Kitwe district led by District Chairman Everisto Chilufya have denounced Expelled Miles Sampa and his group and have welcomed President Edgar Lungu back into active politics.

Speaking this morning at a meeting held at district office attended by district officials, constituey chairmen, ward chairmen and councilors ,Mr Chilufya said Kitwe district condemns Sampa’s actions and doesn’t recognize his faction.

In welcoming ECL, Mr.chilufya said it was long overdue and that the district was very excited. He thanked party Vice President Given Lubinda and his team for holding the party together when President Lungu wasn’t active in politics.

And Kitwe district Chair Lady Alice Siabula said former chibechibe choir member Jennipher Bwembya left the party a long time ago and that she wasn’t part of the choir.

Meanwhile, chibechibe choir has changed its name to Kitwe district choir.

©️Media Man.