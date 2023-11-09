PF Leadership Meet Catholic Bishops

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamb

PF LEADERSHIP MEET CCZ

…the Patriotic Front met the leadership of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops(ZCCB) and today met the Council of Churches in Zambia….

PF CONTINUED ENGAGEMENT WITH DEMOCRACY STAKEHOLDERS CONTINUE

Lusaka- Thursday 9th November 2023

The Patriotic Front leadership in their continued engagement to protect democracy and the rule of law in Zambia met the Council Of Churches In Zambia.

The Patriotic Front is engaging stakeholders to join hands in protecting democracy and constitutionalism.

Zambia is facing a quick shrinking democratic space, constitutional breaches and violations, and the abuse and assault of state and democratic institutions.

The Patriotic Front as the largest Opposition in Zambia has also in the recent past faced deregistration and currently its facing an action where the UPND is engaged in stealing the Party through a stooge.