PF LEFT MAIZE FOR THE FUTURE,WISE AND HOLY NEW DAMN SOLD EVERYTHING,WHOSE TO BLAME ?- Thomas Sipalo

PF LEFT MAIZE FOR THE FUTURE,WISE AND HOLY NEW DAMN SOLD EVERYTHING,

WHOSE TO BLAME ?…

Even in the bible if you read Genesis 41 28-33 Joseph’s first mission was to stock enough food in anticipation of future famine,

Imwe the first mission your minister of Agriculture did was to sell all the piles for 2019/2021 maize in the reserves,then you want to blame nature?

Agriculture ministry need a discerning and wise minister who can be able to stock enough food for future use,ba Hon Mtolo and his New dawn government saw ma sample and sold everything that was left by PF instead of restocking.today we want to blame nature,are we serious?

Our food reserves are now depleted due to carelessness and lack of fore-sight by the Govt,a sensible Govt needed to sell and restock the food strategic reserves but alas since they think they are more wiser than anyone else they ended up selling everything…

Now that this year’s harvest don’t look promising due to lack of rains in most parts of the country, what next?

Am sure a lesson has been learnt that not everything PF behind was evil.

#tsogoloniyathu,

I remain Thomas Sipalo the Komboni President.