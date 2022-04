PF LOSES IN LUKUTU WARD IN NORTHERN PROVINCE

PF SHOULD TURN THEIR PARTY INTO A COOPERATIVE AND START APPLYING FOR CDF

Palangoto poling station in Lukutu Ward:

UPND 128

SP. 204

PF. 25

DP. 02

Ing’andu kapelembe Poling station Lukutu Ward

UPND 60

SP. 58

PF. 20

DP. 01

Mwine menda Poling station in Lukutu Ward

UPND 278

SP. 32

PF. 17

DP. 00

One Poling station Malekani being awaited at the totaling centre