PF MAFINGA MP READY TO BE EXPELLED OVER HH

PF MP READY TO BE EXPELLED OVER HH

MAFINGA Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga says he is not afraid of being expelled from the Patriotic Front – PF for supporting President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Parliamentarian said he has thrown his support behind Hichilema due to his good policies, among them the increased Constituency Development Fund – CDF, which have made it easy to implement Development.

He was speaking during a public meeting on Saturday in Chililabombwe Constituency.

Chabinga also slammed the PF for claiming that they took development to all parts of the country, saying that his area received nothing under the previous regime .

He says he does not fear to be expelled from the Patriotic Front for supporting Hichilema, despite being in his first term as a lawmaker.

Chabinga says he is attracted to wise people, which he says drew him to the United Party for National Development – UPND.

He has also declared himself ready to face anyone the PF would fill in to challenge him for the parliamentary seat.