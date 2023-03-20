PF Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga Pledges To Work With HH

Mafinga MP Pledges To Work With HH

Mafinga Member of Parliament ROBERT CHABINGA says he has decided to support President Hakainde Hichilema in order to foster development in the country.

Mr CHABINGA says his declaration to work with the United Party for National Development (UPND) government led by President Hichilema does not mean he has any intentions of defecting to the ruling party.

He says he has decided to support President Hichilema to foster the country’s developmental agenda.

Mr CHABINGA was speaking in Chongwe when he officiated at an induction ceremony of Reverend Violet Sikwese at United Church of Zambia Mount Olives congregation.

ZNBC.