PF MEMBER ACCUSES LUNGU OF MAKING MOVES TO HIJACK PARTY

Fabian Mutale says former president Edgar Lungu is making manouvres to solidly his standing and secure the PF presidency.

In a statement, titled The Secret Appointments and Internal Strife within Zambia’s Patriotic Front Party, Mutale, who is former private secretary to Chishimba Kambwili, accused Lungu of making what he termed as strategic appointments to secure his position.

“In a surprising turn of events, sources close to President Lungu have recently revealed significant developments within the Patriotic Front (PF) party. These developments, which include new appointments and rumored attempts to deregister the party, have sparked speculation regarding the future of the PF and its potential convention,” Mutale stated. “According to insider information, President Lungu has made strategic appointments within the party. Hon. Nakachinda has been named as the new PF Secretary General, while Hon. Chitalu Chilufya has been appointed as the Vice President and potential running mate for the 2026 elections. These appointments appear to be part of President Lungu’s bid to strengthen his political position and secure his potential candidacy.”

He stated that contrary to earlier expectations, his sources are now suggesting that the upcoming Saturday meeting will not announce the date for the PF convention, as previously anticipated… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-member-accuses-lungu-is-making-moves-to-hijack-party/