PF MEMBERS WALK FROM COURT TO WELCOME RAPHAEL NAKACINDA FREED ON BAIL

Lusaka, 29 May 2024 – Members of the Patriotic Front (PF) walked from the Lusaka Magistrate Court to the Lusaka Central Correctional Center to welcome their Party Secretary General, Raphael Nakacinda, who was freed on bail pending appeal.

Nakacinda had been sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment with hard labour for defaming President Hakainde Hichilema.

The court granted him bail as he awaits the appeal process.

©Nkani Online 2024 #NewsOnDemand