PF MPs CONTINUE PROTESTING IN PARLIAMENT

By Chileshe Mwango

Some Patriotic Front-PF Parliamentarians have continued with protests the house has recently been witnessing after changes in the house that followed the election of Miles Sampa as party president at a controversial general conference on October, 24th.

The former ruling party’s MPs today walked out of parliament during the Vice President’s question time when they were advised by the Vice President to put their house in order.

Responding to a question by Leader of the opposition in Parliament Robert Chabinga who attended the proceedings via zoom, Mrs Nalumango distanced the government from insinuations that it is fuelling confusion in the former ruling party.

Mr. Chabinga asked the Vice President to respond to reports that the government is sponsoring the Miles Sampa faction to cause confusion in the Patriotic Front.

Unhappy with the Vice President’s response, the PF MPs led by Shiwang’andu MP Steven Kampyongo and his Mporokoso counterpart Brian Mundubile led the walk-out but business continued.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe claims that if all PF Members of Parliament resign, there will be no constitutional crisis in Zambia and that election will be held in accordance with the law.

Speaking when he featured on Friday’s edition of Let the People Talk on Phoenix FM, Mr Haimbe has also dismissed claims that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, is biased, saying that members of the opposition have chosen to disregard rules that govern the house, and has encouraged those who are dissatisfied to emulate former leader of the opposition in parliament, Brian Mundubile, who has taken matters to court.

And Mr Haimbe has backed claims that Former President Edgar Lungu benefited from the government as a former head of state while continuing actively engaging in party politics over the past two years.

PHOENIX NEWS