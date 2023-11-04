PF MPs DELIVER STRONG MESSAGE TO BRITISH, EU AND US MISSIONS.

……warn them against their continuous funding of the UPND to Mutilate the Constitution and Multi Partyism.

Lusaka…….Friday, November 3, 2023. [SMART Eagles]

Opposition Patriotic Front Members of Parliament have warned the British, European Union and US Missions in Zambia of Consequences if their alleged support to the UPND towards Mutilating the Constitution in the Country Continues.

The MPs who visited the mentioned missions are concerned that the country will degenerate into Chaos if the cooperating partners in question back the UPND in disregarding the Rule of Law and drive the agenda of a one party state.

Speaking on behalf of the lawmakers, Lukashya MP Hon George Chisanga said the feedback from stakeholders is strongly suggesting that the EU, US and the British embassy are conniving and funding what the UPND government is doing.

Hon Chisanga said it was therefore cardinal to deliver a message that the Zambian people are increasingly becoming exabarated and would take things in their own hands.

“They have decided that maybe we the Members of Parliament are not doing enough to ensure that Parliament is properly managed and the constitution is being respected. They have said that if this continues. They are going to take things in their own hands. We are aware that they are the ones who have a programme with Government in terms of the reforms they want to do,” he said.

Hon Chisanga said the Zambian people are of the view that they would not be held responsible of the Chaos that would follow if the disregard to the rule of law and breach of the constitution continues.

“Our concern is informed that if the people take things in their own hands, everyone will be affected. If you see what happened today in Parliament even the law has been mutilated. We want to ask our Collegues to pay attention to what the people are doing.

The People believe that the UPND are working with their cooperating partners to achieve the ends that they want to achieve,” he said.